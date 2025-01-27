Bittersweet return for Syrians with killed, missing relatives

2025-01-27 07:00:02 - From: Al monitor

Wafa Mustafa had long dreamed of returning to Syria but the absence of her father tarnished her homecoming more than a decade after he disappeared in Bashar al-Assad's jails.

Her father Ali, an activist, is among the tens of thousands killed or missing in Syria's notorious prison system, and whose relatives have flocked home in search of answers after Assad's toppling last month by Islamist-led rebels.

"From December 8 until today, I have not felt any joy," said Mustafa, 35, who returned from Berlin.