Oil falls as Trump repeats call for OPEC to cut prices

Shafaq News/Oil prices slipped on Monday after U.S. President Trump called on OPEC toreduce prices following the announcement of wide-ranging measures to boost U.S.oil and gas output in his first week in office.

Brent crudefutures dropped 53 cents, or 0.68%, to $77.97 a barrel by 0430 GMT aftersettling up 21 cents on Friday.

U.S. WestTexas Intermediate crude was at $74.16 a barrel, down 50 cents, or 0.67%.

Trump onFriday reiterated his call for the Organization of the Petroleum ExportingCountries to cut oil prices to hurt oil-rich Russia's finances and help bringan end to the war in Ukraine.

"Oneway to stop it quickly is for OPEC to stop making so much money and drop theprice of oil ... That war will stop right away," Trump said.

Trump has alsothreatened to hit Russia "and other participating countries" withtaxes, tariffs and sanctions if a deal to end the war in Ukraine is not strucksoon.

RussianPresident Vladimir Putin said on Friday that he and Trump should meet to talkabout the Ukraine war and energy prices.

"Theyare positioning for negotiations," said John Driscoll of Singapore-basedconsultancy JTD Energy, adding that this creates volatility in oil markets.

He addedthat oil markets are probably skewed a little bit to the downside with Trump'spolicies aimed at boosting U.S. output as he seeks to secure overseas marketsfor U.S. crude.

"He'sgoing to want to muscle into some of the OPEC market share so in that sensehe's kind of a competitor," Driscoll said.

However,OPEC and its allies including Russia have yet to react to Trump's call, withOPEC+ delegates pointing to a plan already in place to start raising oil outputfrom April.

Bothbenchmarks posted their first decline in five weeks last week as concerns easedabout sanctions on Russia disrupting supplies.

GoldmanSachs analysts said they do not expect a big hit to Russian production ashigher freight rates have incentivized higher supply of non-sanctioned ships tomove Russian oil while the deepening in the discount on the affected RussianESPO grade attracts price-sensitive buyers to keep purchasing the oil.

"As theultimate goal of sanctions is to reduce Russian oil revenues, we assume thatWestern policymakers will prioritize maximizing discounts on Russian barrelsover reducing Russian volumes," the analysts said in a note.

Still, JPMorgan analysts said some risk premium is justified given that nearly 20% ofthe global Aframax fleet currently faces sanctions.

"Theapplication of sanctions on the Russian energy sector as leverage in futurenegotiations could go either way, indicating that a zero risk premium is notappropriate," they added in a note.

On anotherfront, the U.S. swiftly reversed plans to impose sanctions and tariffs onColombia, after the South American nation agreed to accept deported migrantsfrom the United States, the White House said in a statement late on Sunday.

Sanctionscould have disrupted oil supply, as Colombia last year sent about 41% of itsseaborne crude exports to the U.S., according to data from analytics firmKpler.

