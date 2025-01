2025-01-27 11:00:03 - From: SANA

Aleppo, SANA- Aleppo Governor, Eng. Azzam al-Gharib received Sunday a delegation from the Italian Embassy headed by Ambassador, Stefano Ravagnan. The two sides discussed the mechanism for increasing cooperation between the two peoples, enhancing trade exchange, and intensifying Italian efforts related to lifting sanctions imposed on Syria. Ruaa al-Jazaeri