2025-01-27 11:00:04 - From: SANA

Damascus, SANA- Leader of the new Syrian administration, Ahmad al-Sharaa met Sunday with a Turkish delegation headed by Mr. Ibrahim Kalin, Head of the Turkish National Intelligence Organization (MIT). The meeting was also attended by Foreign Minister, Asaad al-Shaibani and General Intelligence Chief, Anas Khattab. Ruaa al-Jazaeri