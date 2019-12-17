Iraqi Kurdistan’s electricity production reaches 3,800 megawatts: minister

2019/12/17 | 15:35 - Source: Iraq News

Kurdistan government can provide electricity for 12 hours per day, minister says

HEWLÊR-Erbil, Iraq’s Kurdistan region,— Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Minister of Electricity Kamal Muhammad Salih said on Monday that electricity generation in Iraqi Kurdistan Region has reached 3,800 Megawatts and that the government can provide electricity for eleven to twelve hours per day.

It would be the first time since 1992 that Iraqi Kurdistan was able to generate that much electricity.

In order the preserve that gain, the minister said, the authorities would crack down on any illegal acts related to electricity.

“We will continue that campaign until we erase all illegal acts and activities,” said Salih.

He acknowledged, however, that there was a long way to go because demand in the Region has reached 6,400 Megawatts.

The government is considering some measures to achieve greater balance between supply and demand, including by shifting more of the financial burden on to the public.

“Giving electricity fees to the ministry will ensure better electricity provision by the ministry and an amount of the money will go to maintenance work at the electricity stations,” he added.

In July 2019, the Ministry of Electricity in the new cabinet of KRG said it is planning to provide 24-hour power to the region’s residents.

Iraqi Kurdistan still suffers from electric power deficiency 29 years of semi autonomy and Kurdish self-ruling.

The Kurdish region suffers from regular power-cuts and residents rely on private generators to complement the average eight hours per day of electricity that the government provides.

Electricity shortages occur in Iraqi Kurdistan every year during the summer and winter due to increased demand.



Despite promises from KRG officials, the long-running electricity issue has not yet been solved.

Iraqi Kurdistan is considered as the most corrupted part of Iraq. According to Kurdish lawmakers and leaked documents billions of dollars are missing from Iraqi Kurdistan’s oil revenues.

The two ruling families of Barzani and Talabani have been routinely accused by critics of amassing huge wealth from oil business for their clans instead of serving the population.

