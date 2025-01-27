Mosul's historic neighborhoods: reconstruction amid neglect

2025-01-27 12:25:53 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Mosul’s historic neighborhoods of Al-Midan and Al-Shehwan,once vibrant hubs of culture and craftsmanship, have been reduced to rubble,even years after their liberation from ISIS control. Bordered by Ras Al-Kour tothe south, Bab Al-Nabi Yunus to the east, and Bab Al-Toub to the north, theneighborhoods continue to suffer neglect, with no serious efforts to begin therebuilding process.

Legacy of Culture and Craftsmanship

Al-Midan and Al-Shehwan were famous for their residents’ craftsmanship –specialized in fishing and pottery – and busy marketplaces. Following years ofwar with ISIS, the liberation of Mosul left behind material damage and a tragichuman toll, with tens of thousands killed, injured, or missing. The UnitedNations attempted to establish some clean-up efforts in 2019, but they facedbacklash from residents due to their heavy machinery destroying many homes in theprocess.

Activist Mohammed Ghosoub revealed that over 60% of these neighborhoodswere destroyed during ISIS control, with the number rising to 90% followingdemolition campaigns made by former Governor Nawfal Al-Akoub, adding that“around 85,000 residents have registered for compensation, yet only 12% havereceived payments.”

Shihab Ahmed, a displaced resident, is one example. He voiced hisfrustration, saying, “I submitted all the necessary documents to claimcompensation for my destroyed home, but to no avail, and when I requestedpermission to rebuild at my own expense, the response I received was a simple‘not allowed,’ with no explanation.”

Historical Landmarks Under Threat

Such a situation is considered unacceptable by both displaced residentsand concerned activists alike, citing the fact that the neighborhoods ofAl-Midan and Al-Shehwan house irreplaceable landmarks, including the Al-MusaffaMosque, built in 637 AC, Sheikh Al-Shatt Mosque, which dates back 900 years,and 800-year-old Al-Tahera Church. Ghosoub said that “there’s deliberateneglect in areas that contain monuments which should be preserved for theircultural and historical value.”

The previous administration proposed transforming the area into a moderncomplex of residential buildings and commercial spaces. Ghosoub commented,“this idea has yet to materialize, leaving the area abandoned. During the PrimeMinister’s recent visit to Nineveh, a foundation for a riverside project waslaid, with no progress being made so far.” Yet despite this delay, thereopening of Al-Midan Market is a first step towards a gradual return tonormalcy for parts of the city.

Local authorities, such as Ahmed Abdrabbo, a member of the NinevehProvincial Council, claim that various challenges prevent reconstruction,explaining that “these neighborhoods consist of old structures to whichresidents lack property deeds,” which makes proving ownership difficult,hindering attempts to rebuild. However, he promised that the government iscommitted to preserving the area's historical identity, with plans in place toconstruct 120 homes in Al-Shehwan using traditional architectural styles as away of “honoring the original designs of the neighborhoods.”

The Road Ahead

Despite these challenges, discussions on reviving Al-Midan andAl-Shehwan have recently gained momentum. Mohammed Kakayi, head of the NinevehSecurity Committee, emphasized the importance of preserving the historicalidentity of the neighborhoods, confirming that “the government is focused onrestoring the areas using traditional designs, beginning with Al-Shehwan andfollowed by Al-Midan and other neighborhoods.”

International cooperation has driven Mosul's recovery forward, withcountries such as Germany, Italy, and the UAE providing technical expertise andfunding. Additionally, UNESCO has partnered with local sides to implementsustainable reconstruction projects.

Indeed, the road to the revival of these neighborhoods remains shaky,yet local and international sides continue to attempt to save what are some ofhistory’s most beautiful chapters.