A shop owner who provides aid to the protests killed in the capital Baghdad


A shop owner who provides aid to the protests killed in the capital Baghdad
2019/12/17 | 16:30 - Source: Baghdad Post
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)-

An official security source said on Tuesday that the owner of a commercial store was killed by unknown gunmen in the capital, Baghdad.

The source told Shafaq News, that unidentified gunmen stabbed the owner of a store who sells shoes and bags with sharp tools in Al-Amiriya area in Baghdad and immediately killed him, then they drag his body to the store's store and flee to an unknown destination.

For his part, a police officer said that the dead man was collecting financial and logistical assistance to the protesters and sending them to Tahrir Square in the center of the capital.

Read all text from Baghdad Post
Sponsored Links