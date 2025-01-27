Iraqi PM Al-Sudani oversees Iraq-UAE financial cooperation MoU

2025-01-27 14:40:23 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Iraqi PrimeMinister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani met with Abdullah Salem Al-Nuaimi, CEO of AbuDhabi Securities Exchange (ADX), to discuss avenues for cooperation in sharingexpertise and enhancing private sector activities to foster economic growth.

According to a statement fromal-Sudani's media office, the PM oversaw the signing ceremony of a Memorandumof Understanding (MoU) between the Iraq Securities Commission and the ADX. Theagreement was signed by Faisal Wissam Al-Haimus, head of the Commission, on theIraqi side, and Al-Nuaimi on the Emirati side.

“This partnership reflects the Iraqigovernment’s commitment to advancing regional and international cooperation infinancial and securities markets. It underscores Iraq’s focus on strengtheningits financial sector, attracting foreign investments, and promoting economicintegration with regional markets, particularly the UAE,” it explained.

Al-Sudani highlighted the importanceof this agreement in strengthening Iraq’s financial market, utilizing advancedtechnologies, and adopting global best practices to drive sustainable economicgrowth, reiterating “the government’s dedication to supporting initiatives thatencourage foreign investments and bolster the private sector’s role in Iraq’seconomic development.”

The MoU is reportedly expected tolay the foundation for further cooperation between Iraq and the UAE infinancial services, offering a “robust framework” for mutual investments andknowledge exchange.