2025-01-27 16:00:03 - From: SANA

Amman, SANA- United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in Jordan denied news on suspending health services provided to Syrian refugees in Jordan. The Jordanian newspaper Al Rai reported the Commission that UNHCR continues to provide health care services to refugees, and that the news on suspending these services are incorrect. It added that the …