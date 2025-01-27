Iraq News Now

Syria, Turkey discuss enhancing bilateral cooperation and exchanging expertise

2025-01-27 17:00:03 - From: SANA
Damascus SANA-Damascus Governor Maher Mohammad Marwan discussed Monday with the mayor of Sakarya, Turkey, in the presence of Damascus Countryside Governor Amer al-Sheikh, enhancing bilateral cooperation and exchanging expertise in the field of infrastructure development. The meeting held at the governorate building comes as a continuation of the fruitful meetings held Sunday with AK Party …

