2025-01-27 - From: SANA

Ankara, SANA-Turkish Trade Minister Ömer Bolat announced that Syria has decided to reduce customs duties on 269 goods exported by Turkey, including food, iron, steel, and cleaning products. Anadolu News Agency quoted Bolat as saying in a speech during a ceremony marking the International Customs Day”Syria has decided, as of this week, to reduce customs …