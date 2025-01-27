USD drops in Baghdad and Erbil as stock exchange close

2025-01-27 18:05:25 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The exchange rate of the US dollar against the Iraqi dinar,dropped in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil, with the closure of the stockexchange.

According to a survey bu Shafaq News Agency, the dollar price dropped withthe closure of the central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges inBaghdad, recording 150,500 IQD per 100 dollars, compared to 150,900 IQD earlierin the day.

The selling and buying prices at currency exchange shops in Baghdaddecreased, with the selling price reaching 151,500 IQD and 149,500 IQD per 100dollars respectively.

In Erbil, the dollar also declined, with the selling price reaching 150,400 IQDfor every 100 dollar, and the buying price recorded 150,300 IQD.