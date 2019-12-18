Kurdistan Region prime minister welcomes Britain’s new ambassador

2019/12/18 | 00:20 - Source: kurdistan 24

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – On Tuesday, the head of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), Masrour Barzani, welcomed Stephen Hickey United Kingdom’s newly appointed ambassador to Iraq, to the autonomous region.

Prime Minister Barzani congratulated Ambassador Hickey for assuming his new role and wished him success.

According to a statement released on the KRG website, Barzani “updated Ambassador Hickey on the progress made in talks between the Kurdistan Regional Government and the federal government of Iraq, including an agreement on the 2020 national budget bill.”

He also expressed his eagerness to develop the relationship with Britain further, “Highlighting the historic friendship between the Kurdistan Region and the UK, Prime Minister Barzani noted that there is a mutual desire to strengthen bilateral ties,” the statement added.

As part of this, he “urged British investors to consider opportunities in the Kurdistan Region as the new government implements reforms to diversify its economy and attract investments.”

Erbil-Baghdad ties dominated another segment of the meeting, as “Prime Minister Barzani affirmed that the KRG would continue its efforts to maintain a constructive and stable relationship with Baghdad and secure a fair deal for the people of the Kurdistan Region.”

The UK is one of the leading members of the Global Coalition against the Islamic State.



It has provided training as well as military support to Iraqi security forces and Peshmerga in the battle against the terror group.

