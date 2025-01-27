UNITAD’s exit: A “major void” in justice for ISIS victims

2025-01-27 18:50:24 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The conclusion of the United Nations UNITADmission, which investigated ISIS atrocities, has left a ‘’significant gap’’ inefforts to hold perpetrators of genocide accountable, according to the Duhokbased Evidence and Investigation Authority.

The United Nations Investigative Team to PromoteAccountability for Crimes Committed by Da’esh/ISIS (UNITAD) was established in2017 to collect evidence of ISIS’s war crimes, genocide, and crimes againsthumanity in Iraq. Over the years, UNITAD made significant strides in uncoveringmass graves, gathering witness testimonies, and compiling evidence to supportprosecutions under international law.

Nechirvan Suleiman, a legal expert with the authority, describedthe impact in an interview with Shafaq News, saying, “The conclusion ofUNITAD’s mission, has left a major void in international efforts to address thegenocide committed by the terrorist organization in Iraq and Syria.”

Without UNITAD’s support, local institutions reportedly facemounting challenges in pursuing justice for crimes that fall underinternational jurisdiction, including genocide, crimes against humanity, andwar crimes. Suleiman explained that Iraq's domestic laws do not comprehensivelyaddress such offenses, saying, “The absence of international coordinationleaves local institutions struggling to prosecute perpetrators according toglobal standards.”

"The void left by UNITAD has also hindered theexcavation and investigation of mass graves, particularly in areas like Sinjarand the Nineveh Plain,” he added, referencing ISIS’s atrocities, especiallyagainst the Yazidi community. In 2014, ISIS waged a brutal campaign of violenceagainst the Yazidis, killing thousands of men, enslaving women and children,and displacing entire communities. According to the authority, 129 mass andindividual graves have been discovered in the region, including 91 mass gravesand 38 individual ones.

“Of these, 80 graves have been opened in coordination withUNITAD and relevant agencies in Baghdad,” Suleiman said. “This work led to DNAtesting, enabling the return of some remains to families. However, 39 gravesremain unopened, requiring further efforts to bring closure to affectedfamilies.”

Suleiman stressed the need for continued international andlocal collaboration to ensure justice for victims and to complete thepainstaking task of excavating and documenting these mass graves.

Deep frustration

For hundreds of Yazidi families, the delays prolong an agonizingwait for answers. Many still hope to identify the remains of loved ones lostduring ISIS’s 2014 invasion of Sinjar.

Khidr Qasim, who lost three family members during theinvasion, shared his ongoing pain. “Every time we hear about the opening of anew grave, we hope to finally identify our loved ones. But the slow progressonly deepens our frustration,” he told Shafaq News.

Hanaa Samo, who lost her parents and two siblings, echoedthe sentiment. “It has been over ten years, and we’ve been pleading withauthorities to expedite the excavation and identification processes. It feelslike no one hears us. All we want is to uncover the truth and find peace,” shesaid