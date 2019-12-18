Kurdistan Region's top officials stress national unity in meeting

2019/12/18 | 08:30 - Source: kurdistan 24

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Region’s top three officials affirmed the need for national unity during a meeting in the capital of Erbil on Tuesday, a statement from the office of President Nechirvan Barzani said.

During the meeting, officials from the Presidency office, the Council of Ministers, and the regional parliament “stressed the importance of unity for Kurdish political parties to confront the situation and developments” in the region and Iraq, the statement read.

It added that the meeting praised the president’s efforts to bring together the Kurdistan Region’s political parties and strengthen their parliamentary blocs in the national legislature in Baghdad.

A lawmaker in the Kurdistan Region parliament previously told Kurdistan 24 the meeting would discuss the “Reform Bill,” which is currently in the parliament and expected to become law before the end of the year.

The presidency statement said that the officials “expressed their support for the reform efforts of the Kurdistan Regional Government [KRG].”

In light of a recent uptick in terrorist activities in areas disputed between the KRG and the Federal Government of Iraq, the Kurdish officials “highlighted Islamic State movements, especially in Kurdish areas outside the Kurdistan Region’s administration.”

They “stressed that the resurgence of terrorism is a real danger and that international cooperation and coordination must continue to confront it.”

The meeting also addressed Erbil-Baghdad talks, calling on the Iraqi government to implement the agreements reached following months of deliberations that culminated in deals on several issues, most notably the KRG share of the 2020 national budget.

Editing by Karzan Sulaivany