12 Killed; Soldiers Attacked at Checkpoint

2019/12/18 | 10:35 - Source: Baghdad Post

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- At least 12 people were killed, and two more wounded:In Baghdad, four soldiers were killed when militants attacked a checkpoint north of the city; at least one civilian was wounded.

Gunmen killed three truck drivers and wounded a fourth near Baiji, but it is unclear if this was an ISIS attack or a private matter.

Gunmen killed a married couple in Abu Saida.



A bomb killed a civilian.Protest News:

In Baghdad, unknown assailants murdered a store owner who was assisting protesters.