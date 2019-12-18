12 Killed; Soldiers Attacked at Checkpoint


12 Killed; Soldiers Attacked at Checkpoint
2019/12/18 | 10:35 - Source: Baghdad Post
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- At least 12 people were killed, and two more wounded:In Baghdad, four soldiers were killed when militants attacked a checkpoint north of the city; at least one civilian was wounded.

Gunmen killed three truck drivers and wounded a fourth near Baiji, but it is unclear if this was an ISIS attack or a private matter.

Gunmen killed a married couple in Abu Saida.

A bomb killed a civilian.Protest News:

In Baghdad, unknown assailants murdered a store owner who was assisting protesters.

Read all text from Baghdad Post
Sponsored Links