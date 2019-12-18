Iraq: Winter Situation Report #3 - Iraq | 2019 - 2020 Progress Report | 15th December 2019

2019/12/18 | 12:20 - Source: Relief Web

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Source: UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Shelter Cluster

Country: Iraq

Overview

Based on the HRP 2019, winter needs amount at 10.5 MUSD to cover around 60,000 HH in 38 prioritized districts.

Based on recent MCNA data, 25,000 IDP HHs 1 are missing winter items, with highest needs reported in the following districts: Kirkuk, Mosul, Sulaymaniyah, Sumail and Zakho.

Camps

As of mid-December 2019, 8,321 MoMD and 6,000 AFAD tents have passed their lifespan.



AFAD tent replacement started in Shariya in December 2019, to be followed by Bersive 1 and Yahyawa camps, while MoMD has started replacing tents in Anbar (AAF),), Dohuk (Chamishku, Kabarto 1&2, Mamilian), and Ninewa (Essian and Khazer M1).



In Jad’ah camps (Ninewa) MoMD has completed its program, and IOM is complementing to cover the remaining IDP families.

Out of camp IDPs

Almost 24,000 HHs residing out of camp needed winter support according to the August 2019 MCNA VII report, however, recent movements from camps have resulted in increases in IDPs out of camp in critical shelter, with partners currently planning coverage for more than 27,000 families.



IDPs residing out of camp should be targeted using the Cash Working Group Socio-Economic Vulnerability Assessment Tool (SEVAT).



Cash or voucher-based winter programming is encouraged, especially in areas where other partners are partially covering needs through a similar modality so as not to cause tensions among people assisted with different means.

Returnees

Under the HRP 2019, shelter support has been prioritized above winter support.



This decision accounted for the plans of MoMD to scale up reconstruction and rehabilitation in areas of return, disbursement of return grants, payment of compensations claims and resumption of all social services through PDS2 .

Government support

As in previous years, humanitarian Partners will count on the commitment of Ministry of Oil and MOMD to provide heating fuel (kerosene) in time to meet winter needs.



Failing in this crucial area may push families into negative coping mechanisms (such as burning trash, as witnessed in previous years).





Trough the HCT the Shelter Cluster will continue advocating with the Government of Iraq to ensure that kerosene needs for vulnerable populations are met3 , as well as through the provision of winter clothing and the replacement of those tents that are not providing adequate protection from climatic conditions.