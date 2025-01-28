Oil prices hover near two-week low; weak China data adds to demand concerns

2025-01-28 08:35:24 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Oil prices ticked up but hovered near a two-week low onTuesday after weak economic data from China and warming weather forecastselsewhere soured the demand outlook.

Brent crude oil futures rose by 42 cents, or 0.54%, to $77.5 per barrelby 0430 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures were up 34 cents, or0.46%, to $73.51. Brent settled on Monday at its lowest since Jan. 9, while WTIhit its lowest since Jan. 2.

China, the world's largest importer of crude oil, reported on Monday anunexpected contraction in manufacturing activity in January, adding to concernsover global crude demand growth.

"The general tone of caution in the risk environment, coupled withweaker Chinese PMI numbers that cast further doubt on China's oil demand outlook,may serve as a drag on oil prices," IG analyst Yeap Jun Rong said.

China's crude oil demand is also expected to be hit by the latest U.S.sanctions on Russian oil trade. FGE analysts see refineries in Shandong losingup to 1 million barrels per day of crude supply in the near-term amid a banimposed by the Shandong Port Group on U.S.-sanctioned tankers.

"Alternative crude barrels (to Russian supply) are being soughtafter at the same time, but they come at much higher costs," the analystsnoted.

Several independent refineries in China have halted operations, or planto do so, for indefinite maintenance periods, sources told Reuters, as newChinese tariff and tax policies plunge plants deeper into losses.

India, the world's third-largest crude importer, also faces disruptionsto Russian oil supply, but refiners there are taking advantage of a wind-downperiod in the sanctions to make purchases until March, the FGE analysts said.

In the U.S., weather forecasts are for warmer-than-normal temperaturesthrough this week, which is weighing on demand for heating fuels after extremecold sparked a natural gas and diesel rally in prior sessions.

"Temperatures in both regions (U.S. and Europe) are increasing,allowing for heating fuel demand to slide off some," StoneX oil analystAlex Hodes said on Monday.

Broader financial markets were under pressure from a surge of interestin a low-cost artificial intelligence model launched by Chinese firm DeepSeek.

"Losses (in the oil market) appear relatively limited from theturmoil in U.S. tech stocks," IG's Yeap said.

Still, caution is likely to persist as the Feb. 1 deadline for U.S.tariffs approaches, with any potential trade restrictions likely to introducedownside risks to global growth, which could translate to downward pressure onoil, Yeap added.

(Reuters)