2025-01-28 10:00:03 - From: SANA

Jakarta, SANA- Syria’s football team secured a 2-0 win over Indonesia in the second round of the Mandiri U20 Challenge Series, held Monday at the Gelora Delta Stadium in Surabaya, Indonesia. Footballer Majd Ramadan opened the scoring in the 29th minute, and Anas Dahhan scored a second goal in the 66th minute of the match. …