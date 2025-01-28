Basrah crude prices fall as global oil markets stabilize

2025-01-28 10:40:26 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/Basrah crude oil prices declined on Tuesday, despite stability in global oilmarkets.

Basrah Heavycrude fell by $0.68, or 0.89%, to $75.92 per barrel, while Basrah Medium crude droppedby $0.68, or 0.85%, to $79.17 per barrel.

Global oilprices remained stable, weighed down by weak economic data from China andconcerns over proposed tariffs by US President Donald Trump, which are expectedto pressure economic growth and energy demand.

By 04:30 GMT,Brent crude futures rose by $0.42, or 0.54%, to $77.5 a barrel, while US WestTexas Intermediate (WTI) crude increased by $0.34, or 0.46%, to $73.51 perbarrel.