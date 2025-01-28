Commission of Inquiry on Syria confirms former regime committed crimes against humanity
2025-01-28 12:00:04 - From: SANA
Geneva – SANA-The United Nations’ Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Syrian Arab Republic has confirmed that the former Syrian regime’s systematic arbitrary arrests, torture, and enforced disappearances of Syrians constitute crimes against humanity and war crimes, representing some of the worst systematic violations of international law ever committed. According to the UN News …