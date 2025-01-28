Iraq's fuel sales surge in 2024 with digital overhaul

2025-01-28 12:30:25 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Iraq’s Oil Ministry announced an increase infuel sales for 2024, driven by digital transformation and enhanced services.

Hussein Talib, Director General of the Oil Products DistributionCompany, highlighted that the company recorded higher sales across various fueltypes, following the implementation of electronic automation, transitioningfrom paper-based to digital payment systems, and improving distribution outletswith complementary services.

“The progress in inspection activities, fuel sales, transportoperations, and the growing consumption of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) areclear indicators of advancement,” Talib stated.

2024 Fuel Sales Breakdown:

- Gasoline (Regular, Improved, Super): 11.382 billion liters

- Kerosene: 1.768 billion liters

- Diesel (Regular, Heavy): 11 billion liters

- Fuel Oil (Regular, Heavy, Improved): 11.5 billion liters

- Jet Fuel (Civilian, Military): 154 million liters

Transport Operations

Milad Rashid, Director of the Transportation Authority, reported theannual transport output for distributing oil products across provinces reachedapproximately 1.104 billion cubic meters per kilometer, facilitated by a vastfleet of tankers.

LPG Consumption Surge

Falah Hashem, Director of the Supply Authority, noted a sharp rise inthe adoption of LPG for vehicles. Currently, 125 LPG distribution outletsoperate nationwide, with 72 managed by the Distribution Company and 53 by theGas Filling Company. LPG consumption in 2024 exceeded 327 million liters,reflecting growing public interest in alternative fuel options.

The ministry credited these advancements to the increased involvement ofthe private sector in distribution and its efforts to meet the demand withhigh-quality fuel products and services.