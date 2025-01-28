Ways of developing health activities in a meeting with the organization” Save the Children”

2025-01-28 15:00:04 - From: SANA

Damascus, SANA- The Acting Health Minister in caretaker government, Dr. Maher Al-Sharaa, met with the organization “Save the Children” to discuss developing health activities across Syria. The discussions focused on strengthening primary care, mental health and nutrition, emphasizing the importance of these areas in improving the level of health services in various regions. Nisreen …