2019/12/18 | 15:15 - Source: Baghdad Post

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )-

The Minister of Industry and Minerals, Dr.



Saleh Abdullah Al-Jubouri, has said Iraq is determined to achieve self-sufficiency in “various dairy products“.He made the comments during a visit to the Abu Ghraib Dairy Factory, which is operated by the Ministry’s General Company for Food Products.The plant has recently been expanded, with the addition of new production lines.