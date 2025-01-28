KRG salaries crisis continues, dispute between Baghdad and Erbil over responsibilities

2025-01-28 15:40:23 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The ongoing salarycrisis in the Kurdistan Region has once again brought tensions between Baghdadand Erbil to the forefront. As 2025 begins, unresolved payment of salaries forDecember 2024 has sparked widespread public discontent and intensified calls fora definitive solution.

Despite the Federal Supreme Court'sinsistence that employee salaries should remain outside political disputes,accusations persist that political factions within the Shiite CoordinationFramework, a key part of Prime Minister Mohammad Shia Al-Sudani's government,are deliberately stoking crises to pressure the Kurdistan Regional Government(KRG).

Strikes Escalate Amid EconomicCrisis

In a further escalation, acoordination committee representing protesting teachers and employees in theKurdistan Region announced a general strike beginning last Sunday. The moveaims to exert pressure on the concerned authorities to address their concernsover delayed wages.

This strike comes at a time when theKurdistan Resion is experiencing a severe economic crisis, with many teachersand employees still awaiting salaries for December 2024 and January 2025. Theprotests are raising concerns about the government’s ability to find practicalsolutions to the ongoing salary issue while ensuring the continuity of work ineducational and public service institutions.

The Region has seen continuousprotests for months, involving various employee sectors, all sparked by delaysin salary payments due to the financial crisis. The roots of the crisis lie inthe political and financial tensions between the KRG and the federalgovernment, compounded by the repercussions of falling oil prices on thenational budget.

Allegations of Fake Crises

Political analyst Yasin Aziz hasaccused influential parties within the Coordination Framework, which holds swayover the federal government, of creating "artificial crises,"including with the Kurdistan Region, particularly concerning the budget,salaries, and the resumption of oil exports. Aziz argued that the aim is toexert political pressure on the KRG, despite the Federal Supreme Court's callfor salaries to remain free of political manipulation.

Aziz explained to Safaq News thatthese political factions “have exploited their control over the federalgovernment, particularly after the Sadrist movement's withdrawal fromparliament, using their influence in both the executive and legislative branchesto create obstacles in any efforts for rapprochement between Erbil andBaghdad.”

On January 12, 2025, KRG PresidentNechirvan Barzani visited Baghdad and met with several government and politicalofficials, including members of the State Administration Coalition, to findsolutions to outstanding issues, particularly the salary crisis. The coalitionemphasized that the issue of employee salaries should be resolved on atechnical level through dialogue, without resorting to media escalation.

Roots of the Crisis

Kazem Al-Shammari, a member of theIraqi Parliament’s Economic Committee, provided a different perspective on theconflict between Baghdad and Erbil, explaining that the disagreement stems fromthe KRG’s failure to deliver the required amount of oil to the State OilMarketing Organization (SOMO), as agreed in previous agreements. The issuearose as the Iraqi Parliament sought to amend the 2025 budget law.

Al-Shammari clarified to our agencythat Baghdad has requested that the KRG deliver all of its oil production to“SOMO” [State Organization for Marketing of Oil], which would be deposited intothe national treasury. This revenue would then be used to pay employee salariesin the Region and cover the cost of oil production. However, the KRG insiststhat it should pay the production costs and salaries before delivering the oilto SOMO.

Al-Shammari also called for respectof two key principles: “first, that Iraq’s natural resources belong to allIraqis, whether in Erbil, Basra, or elsewhere; and second, that employees'wages should not be used as a tool for political pressure or coercion, andshould be paid in all circumstances.”

In mid-January, the IraqiParliament’s Financial Committee formed a special subcommittee to follow up onthe KRG’s financial entitlements for 2024 and 2025. This committee isinvestigating the distribution of funds to the Kurdistan Region by meeting withofficials from the Ministry of Finance, the Federal Audit Bureau, and theCentral Bank.

This move came in response to aJanuary 11 request by the KRG, urging the federal government to guarantee thefull payment of public sector salaries in the Region for the current year.

Responsibility for the Salary Crisis

Financial and banking expert MustafaHantoush pointed out that the KRG is primarily responsible for the salarycrisis, rather than Baghdad. He noted that the Region had been paying itsemployees through its own oil revenues until 2020 when the price collapsetriggered by the COVID-19 pandemic led Erbil to request assistance fromBaghdad. Hantoush added that the KRG had submitted unrealistic lists ofemployees and retirees, causing delays in the disbursement of funds.

“The KRG refused to abide by theFederal Court's decision to deposit salaries in banks, as well as its rejectionof a request from Baghdad to open accounts for employees, compounded theproblem,” he told Shafaq News, emphasizing that Baghdad had providedsubstantial support, transferring over 11 trillion dinars to the KRG in 2024and that the solution to the crisis lies in directly depositing salaries intoemployees’ accounts, arguing that Erbil should remove non-governmental entitiesfrom its payrolls and pay their salaries independently.

Earlier, KRG Prime Minister MasrourBarzani asserted that Baghdad’s treatment of the Region is “unacceptable andnot in line with the treatment of a federal Region.”

KRG Proposes Solutions to SalaryCrisis

Wafaa Mohammad Karim, a member ofthe Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), highlighted the recurring delays insalary payments every year, despite the Region’s commitment to transfer half ofits revenues, especially in the fourth, fifth, and sixth months, as well ashanding over full control of the oil file. This continued delay persists eventhough the Federal Court has stressed that salary issues should not bepoliticized.

In an interview with Shafaq News,Karim explained that while “the Region received 10.26 trillion last year, itneeded 11.56 trillion dinars to cover employee salaries. To date, the salariesfor December 2024 and January 2025 remain unpaid, indicating the urgent needfor a new agreement.”

Karim disclosed that the purpose ofthe KRG’s economic delegation’s visit to Baghdad was to seek a resolution.Should this not occur, the KRG government is prepared to take a firm stance. Heproposed two solutions: first, the KRG could transfer all internal revenues toBaghdad in exchange for receiving the full 12.67% share of the national budget;second, the Region could deliver half of its revenues as per Article 114, withBaghdad covering the salaries.

While the KRG views the salary issueas non-negotiable, Baghdad insists that it is tied to a broader set ofentitlements, including the delivery of oil revenues, customs revenues, andborder crossings to the federal government. As the standoff continues,questions remain about how and when a resolution can be reached to address thesalary crisis and restore stability to the Region.