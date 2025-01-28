Turkish airstrikes hit PKK sites in Kurdistan's Duhok

2025-01-28 16:00:23 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Turkish warplaneslaunched airstrikes on sites belonging to the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) innorthern Duhok Province, Kurdistan Region, a security source reported onTuesday.

The source told Shafaq News Agency, “Oneof the airstrikes targeted a cave near a palace built during Saddam Hussein’sregime in the late 1980s, on a peak of Mount Gara, overlooking the Al-Amadiyadistrict.”

This is a breaking story…