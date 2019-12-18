Iraq: Appointment of PM-designate: now is the time to act in the interest of the Iraqi people [EN/AR/KU]

2019/12/18 | 19:55 - Source: Relief Web

Source: UN Assistance Mission for Iraq

Country: Iraq

Baghdad, 18 December 2019 - As the constitutional timeline for the nomination of the Prime Minister-designate expires tomorrow, UNAMI urges political leaders to reach consensus on the nomination of a candidate who meets the expectations and aspirations of the Iraqi people.



The Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General for Iraq, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, emphasizes the urgency of current circumstances: “At this stage, time is of the essence, and the situation calls for decisive action.



Iraq cannot afford band-aid solutions or coercive measures”.

While talks about the Prime Minister-designate are ongoing, the country faces an emerging pattern of abductions and targeted killings of human rights defenders and demonstrators.



SRSG Hennis-Plasschaert: “It is the ultimate responsibility of the State to protect its people.



Abductions, unlawful arrests and heinous killings have no place in a democracy.



They must not become ‘the new normal’ in Iraq”.



Iraq’s political leaders must assume this responsibility by responding to the rightful demands for reform without further delay.”

