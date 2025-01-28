Turkish artillery targets PKK sites in Mount Gara north of Dohuk

2025-01-28 19:35:24 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Turkishartillery bombarded locations believed to belong to the Kurdistan Workers'Party (PKK) in Mount Gara north of Dohuk, according to a military source.

The source told Shafaq News that thestrikes targeted the village of Raziki and surrounding areas in the Al-Amediya district, noting that Turkish attacks on the Mount Gara region have intensifiedin recent days, targeting “fortified caves and tunnels constructed decades ago suspectedto belong to the PKK.”

Earlier in the day, Turkish warplanescarried out airstrikes on PKK positions in the Mount Gara, reportedly hitting a cave near a Saddam Hussein-era palace.

The Turkish Defense Ministry hadpreviously claimed responsibility for a similar operation, stating that “20 PKKtargets were destroyed in regions such as Gara and Qandil, neutralizing manymilitants in the process.”

The term "neutralize,"used by Turkish authorities, indicates that the PKK militants were eitherkilled, surrendered, or captured.

Through the "EuphratesShield" operation, launched on August 24, 2016, the Turkish military wasable to capture 2,055 square kilometers of land in northern Syria and eliminatethe presence of militants in the area.

Since the beginning of 2025, Turkishforces have neutralized more than 120 PKK militants.

Ankara's fighting against PKK hasbeen ongoing, with operations launched across the border with Iraqand Syria.

In northern Syria, Ankara launchedmany military operations, mainly Euphrates Shield in 2016, Olive Branch in2018, and Peace Spring in 2019, saying these operations "aim to preventthe formation of a terror corridor and facilitate the peaceful settlement ofresidents in the region."