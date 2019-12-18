Over 2,500 people released after taking part in protests: Judiciary

2019/12/18 | 22:15 - Source: Baghdad Post

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- The Supreme Judicial Council has ordered the release of 2,700 people whom were taken under custody over participating in the protests across the country.

In a statement, the council said the rest will be released after the investigations conclude.

At least 496 Iraqis have been killed and 17,000 have been injured so far during the anti-government protests that have staged in Iraq since early October, according to the High Commission for Human Rights.