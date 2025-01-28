Turkiye to boost trade with Iraq to $30 billion in 2025

2025-01-28 20:40:25 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Turkiyeplans to increase its trade with Iraq to $30 billion this year, according to anannouncement made on Tuesday, by the Chairman of the Turkish-Iraqi BusinessCouncil under the Foreign Economic Relations Board of Turkiye (DE?K), Khalid Açar.

Speaking to AnadoluAgency, Açar indicated that Turkiye and Iraq's resolve to expanding economicconnections will result in stronger commercial partnerships.

Açar stated that"Iraq ranked fifth among Turkiye's largest export markets last year,"citing increased Turkish investments in construction projects as a result ofIraq's growing infrastructure needs, and that "Turkiye aims to deepen itspartnerships with Iraq through trade," specifically collaborations inenergy, agriculture, logistics, health, and technology.

According to theTurkish Exporters’ Assembly, Turkiye’s exports to Iraq increased by 9.8% in2024, reaching $10.7 billion, with Iraq accounted for 4.73% of Turkiye's totalexports during this period, grains, legumes, oilseeds, and related productsbeing the top exports, amounting to $2.1 billion in 2024.

The two countries arealso working on the ambitious “Development Road” project, which will createroad and rail corridors linking Iraq’s southern city of Basra with Turkiye andbeyond to Europe.

Khalid Açar describedthe project as one of the shortest routes connecting the Arabian Gulf toTurkiye and Europe, offering substantial economic benefits not only for Iraqand Turkiye but for the entire region.

Upon completion, theproject is expected to reduce cargo transit time between the Gulf and Europe by12-15 days, cutting transportation costs.

“The Development Roadwill provide significant opportunities for high-level collaboration in energyprojects, port investments, railways, and logistics,” Açar noted, revealingthat Turkish-Iraqi Business Council organized around 40 events and high-level meetingsin 2024 discussing economic relations between the two countries.