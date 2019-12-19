Chinese desire to join the clearinghouse

2019/12/19 | 01:45 - Source: INA

Baghdad - INA

The Director of Military Intelligence and the Head of the Quadruple Information Center, Staff Lt.



Gen.



Saad Mezher Al-Alaq, announced the desire of the People's Republic of China to join the center.

Al-Alaq said in a statement to the Iraqi News Agency (INA) today, Wednesday, that China's desire to join the center came after I sensed the importance of the great security and intelligence work related to combating terrorism and the information provided by the center that is extremely important that led to the destruction of the foundations of the Daesh superstition, which cast a shadow on Global peace and security.

It is noteworthy that the quadrilateral information exchange center was established in Iraq and is specialized in combating global terrorism and includes the countries of Russia, Iraq, Iran and Syria, and we look forward to the official accession of the People's Republic of China to it.