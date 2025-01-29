2025-01-29 04:50:25 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The Governor of the Central Bank of Iraq (CBI), Ali Mohsen Al-Alaq, participated in the Iraq Energy 2025 Conference in Baghdad, organised by the Iraq Development Platform. During a panel discussion, the Governor highlighted the CBI's adoption of non-traditional monetary policies aimed at economic stability. He emphasised the bank's role in financing […]

The post TBI, Industrial Bank to cooperate to Fund Projects in Iraq first appeared on Iraq Business News.