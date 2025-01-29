Iraq News Now

HomeIraq Business NewsPolitical › TBI, Industrial Bank to cooperate to Fund Projects in Iraq

TBI, Industrial Bank to cooperate to Fund Projects in Iraq

TBI, Industrial Bank to cooperate to Fund Projects in Iraq
TBI, Industrial Bank to cooperate to Fund Projects in Iraq
2025-01-29 04:50:25 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The Governor of the Central Bank of Iraq (CBI), Ali Mohsen Al-Alaq, participated in the Iraq Energy 2025 Conference in Baghdad, organised by the Iraq Development Platform. During a panel discussion, the Governor highlighted the CBI's adoption of non-traditional monetary policies aimed at economic stability. He emphasised the bank's role in financing […]

The post TBI, Industrial Bank to cooperate to Fund Projects in Iraq first appeared on Iraq Business News.

Continue following on Iraq Business News