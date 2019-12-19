Planning Ministry launches more than 67 billion dinars to the Ministry of Electricity

2019/12/19 | 01:45 - Source: INA

Baghdad - INA

Minister of Planning Nuri Sabah Al-Dulaimi announced the launch of the annual allocations for the investment budget of the Ministry of Electricity.

Al-Dulaimi said in a statement received by the Iraqi News Agency (INA) today, Wednesday, that the release of (67 billion, 646 million, 993 thousand and 175 dinars) was approved, calculated on the annual allocations for the investment budget of the Ministry of Electricity.

Al-Dulaimi added that " the amount was approved with the aim of developing and improving transportation networks and secondary stations in the southern region networks, and to address the electrical system bottlenecks in them."

He indicated that an amount (10 billion dinars) has been approved to implement the housing complex of the Wasit Thermal Power Station, to develop and improve transportation networks in the middle Euphrates, and to expand and develop distribution networks in the southern governorates.