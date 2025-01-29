Economist: Trump Oil Policy may Harm Iraq, Devalue Iraqi Dinar

2025-01-29 04:50:25 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. A leading Iraqi economist has predicted that US President Donald Trump's pressure to reduce oil prices will harm the Iraqi economy, and could lead to a devaluation of the Iraqi dinar. In a post on Facebook, Dr Nabil Jaafar Al-Marsoumi, former Professor of Economics at Basra University, and member of the Advisory […]

