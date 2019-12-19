Kurdish organization to aid the families of Iraqi protest victims

The protests in Iraq reflect widespread dissatisfaction with the economy, a call for more jobs, the dismal state of public services, and widespread government corruption.
The United Nations, as well as Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch (HRW), have called for an end to the bloodshed and urged security forces to show restraint against protestors.
The BCF, founded in 2005, is one of the most active humanitarian organizations in Kurdistan, often providing a substantial amount of aid to internally displaced persons and refugees.
It operates throughout the Kurdistan Region and in much of Iraq and has also operated in Turkey, Syria, Greece, and Serbia.
