Kurdish organization to aid the families of Iraqi protest victims

2019/12/19 | 04:20 - Source: kurdistan 24

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Iraq has been engulfed in anti-government protests for over two months now, where over 500 people have been killed in clashes between security forces and demonstrators, and over 10,000 others injured.

The protests in Iraq reflect widespread dissatisfaction with the economy, a call for more jobs, the dismal state of public services, and widespread government corruption.

The United Nations, as well as Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch (HRW), have called for an end to the bloodshed and urged security forces to show restraint against protestors.

The BCF, founded in 2005, is one of the most active humanitarian organizations in Kurdistan, often providing a substantial amount of aid to internally displaced persons and refugees.



It operates throughout the Kurdistan Region and in much of Iraq and has also operated in Turkey, Syria, Greece, and Serbia.

Editing by John J.



Catherine