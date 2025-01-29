Gold holds steady as investors eye Fed decision, Trump tariff moves

2025-01-29 10:10:23 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Goldprices were little changed on Wednesday as market participants awaited the USinterest rate verdict, while the spotlight was also on President Donald Trump'strade policies amid fresh tariff threats.

Spot goldheld its ground at $2,761.93 per ounce, as of 0526 GMT. US gold futures added0.1% to $2,769.80.

Last week,prices were trading near record-high levels but they fell over 1% on Monday asinvestors rushed to liquidate bullion to offset losses triggered by a sharppullback in technology stocks, spurred by DeepSeek's low-cost, low-power AImodel.

"It'salways a bit of a concern when a market fails to break through previous highs,but such a move is still in play," said Kyle Rodda, financial marketanalyst, Capital.com.

"Gold iscatching a bid because of a desire to hedge against deficits, debt, andde-dollarisation."

Trump stillplans to make good on his promise toissue tariffson Canada and Mexico on Saturday, a WhiteHouse spokesperson told reporters on Tuesday.

The FederalReserve's first policy meeting of the year concludes later in the day. Thecentral bank is widely expected to keep rates steady after 100 basis points ofeasing from September to December.

Investorswill also be on the lookout for policymakers' reaction to Trump's demand tolower interest rates.

However,Trump'spoliciesare perceived as inflationary, which could leadthe Fed to keep rates higher for longer.

Goldtypically acts as a safe-haven asset during times of uncertainty and tradewars. However, higher interest rates could dampen its appeal as it yields nointerest.

Top bullionconsumer China's markets remain closed for the Lunar New Year holidays.

Among otherprecious metals, spot silver was flat at $30.39 per ounce, platinum gained 0.3%to $944.30 and palladium dropped 0.5% to $952.25.

