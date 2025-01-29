Basrah crude drop as global oil markets stabilize

2025-01-29 11:20:24 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Basrah crude oil prices declined on Wednesday for thesecond consecutive day, despite stability in global oil markets.

Basrah Heavy crude fell by $0.32, or 0.42%, to $75.60 per barrel, whileBasrah Medium crude dropped by $0.32, or 0.40%, to $78.85 per barrel.

Global oil prices remained stable as investors weighed the impact ofpotential US tariffs on Canadian and Mexican imports, while largely shruggingoff an increase in US weekly crude inventory.

Brent crude futures fell 2 cents to $77.47 a barrel by 0132 GMT while UScrude futures were at $73.81 a barrel, up 4 cents, or 0.1%.