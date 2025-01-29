Gold rises in Baghdad, Erbil

2025-01-29 13:40:24 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, foreign and Iraqi gold prices surged in local markets across Baghdad and Erbil.

According to a Shafaq News survey, wholesale gold prices on Al-Nahr Street in Baghdad recorded 585,000 IQD per one mithqal (4.25 grams) for 21-carat Gulf, Turkish, and European gold, while the purchase price was 581,000 IQD.

The selling price per mithqal of 21-carat Iraqi gold was 555,000 IQD, while the buying price was 551,000 IQD.

In local jewelry shops, the selling price was 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 585,000 and 595,000 IQD, while the selling price was 21-carat Iraqi gold ranged between 555,000 and 565,000 IQD.

In Erbil, 24-carat gold was sold at 666,000 IQD, 22-carat gold at 610,000 IQD, 21-carat gold at 583,000 IQD, and 18-carat gold at 500,000 IQD.