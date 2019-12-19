Congressmen hail US ties with Kurds

2019/12/19 | 09:00 - Source: kurdistan 24

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- However, McCaul expressed concern that President Donald Trump’s recent decision to cut the number of US troops in northeast Syria is hurting the Kurds there.

“I don’t want to betray our ally,” he affirmed.



“All I can say to the Kurds in Syria” is “we have not forgotten you,” adding for emphasis, “we do stand by you.”

He and his colleagues “pressed very hard for this administration to keep a residual force in Syria,” McCaul explained, “to protect the Kurds and create a province within northeastern Syria” where they “can live in peace and prosper.”

“Kurdistan is a great hope” for “America and democracy and freedom in the world,” McCaul continued, and Kurds should “know that people like myself – and I speak for many others in the United States Congress – we support you.”

Sen.



Ted Cruz (R, Texas), a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, spoke similarly to Kurdistan 24, underscoring McCaul’s remark that the Kurds truly do enjoy widespread support in Congress.



