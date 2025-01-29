Kirkuki: Kurdish self-determination is legitimized by international law

2025-01-29 14:35:24 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Kamalan Kirkuki, a senior member of the Kurdistan DemocraticParty (KDP), reaffirmed on Wednesday the legitimacy of the Kurdish people'sright to self-determination under international agreements.

Answering Shafaq News, Kirkuki emphasized that "leader Masoud Barzanisupports the resolution of the Kurdish issue everywhere in a democratic andpeaceful manner, away from violence."

He added that this is a legitimate right according to internationalagreements and the United Nations, as every people has the right to determinetheir future in a way, they deem appropriate.

Regarding regional changes, Kirkuki noted that "all parties hope thesechanges will lead to a better future for both the Iraqi people and the peopleof the Kurdistan Region."

Earlier, Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani stressed the importance of ensuringthe political system in Syria recognizes the rights, aspirations, anduniqueness of the Kurdish people, calling for unity among Kurds in Syria andworking to achieve their rights without violence.

Recently, a "historic meeting" took place between Barzani and MazloumAbdi, occurring at a sensitive time as Syria and the region undergo significanttransformations following the fall of the Assad regime and the beginning ofshaping the country's future.