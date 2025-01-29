Erbil honors Idris Barzani’s 38th death anniversary

2025-01-29 14:35:24 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Erbil, the capital of theKurdistan Region, hosted a solemn tribute commemorating the 38thanniversary of Kurdish leader Idris Barzani, with the participation ofKurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) members and close associates of the lateleader.

KDP senior official, Fazil Mirani, described him as a keyarchitect of peace, particularly for fostering relations between the KDP andthe Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), as well as playing a significant rolein the Kurdish revolutions.

He added, “Had Idris Barzani been alive today, the situationwould have been very different. He had strong domestic and international ties,brought political forces together, and was known for his humility andopen-mindedness.”

Khalid Shali, a friend of Idris Barzani, told Shafaq News, “Hewas an honest man, a dedicated politician, and a firm believer in the Peshmergaand humanitarian values.”

Idris Barzani, the father of the current Kurdistan RegionPresident, Nechirvan Barzani, was a key figure in the Kurdish movement, passedaway on January 31, 1987, in the town of Slivana, near Ormia in EasternKurdistan.

He was initially laid to rest in the city of Oshnaviehalongside his father, the historic Kurdish leader Mullah Mustafa Barzani.

Following the 1991 uprising and the liberation of asignificant part of Iraqi Kurdistan, the remains of Idris Barzani and hisfather were repatriated on November 6, 1993, and reburied in Barzan.

Their final resting place has since become a site ofpilgrimage for thousands of visitors each year.