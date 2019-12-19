Iraqi Par'l Postpones Voting on Election Law Amid Disputes

2019/12/19 | 12:15 - Source: Baghdad Post

Iraq’s unicameral legislature, the Council of Representatives, has delayed the vote on a draft electoral law until 23 December 23 due to tensions between lawmakers, a source in parliament revealed.

Since early October, people across the nation have been protesting against the government, demanding its dismissal, and calling for economic reforms and an end to corruption.





According to the Iraqi Health Ministry, 400 people have died in the protests so far, and over 15,000 have been injured.

On 31 October, Iraqi President Barham Salih said the authorities would prepare a new election law that would replace the current one and bring fairer elections in the interests of the people.



He added that he would approve an early parliamentary election in response to anti-government protests.



On the same day, Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi decided to resign amid the mass rallies.