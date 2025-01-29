Iraqi Parliament: Electricity Ministry employees hinder CBI solar energy project

2025-01-29 14:45:24 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, theIraqi Parliament's Electricity and Energy Committee accused governmentemployees of "hindering" the implementation of the solar energyproject initiated by the Central Bank of Iraq (CBI).

Mohammed Al-Abd Rabbo, head of thecommittee, told Shafaq News that the CBI Initiative project aims to offercitizens loans through banks to support installing solar energy systems, affirming,"Some individuals within the Ministry of Electricity are attempting toobstruct the project for potentially personal reasons or to sabotage it forunknown motives."

"Regrettably, unqualifiedindividuals with no regard for the country's future oppose this project, whichseeks to improve Iraq's energy sector,” he added.

Solar Energy Project

In July 2021, the CBI launched aninitiative to promote renewable energy, working with the Supreme LendingCommittee to integrate solar power into residential investment complexes. ByMarch 2022, the bank issued funding regulations, aligning the project withIraq's commitment to the Paris Climate Agreement and the shift to clean energy.

However, the Electricity and EnergyCommittee acknowledged the “failure” of the Central Bank's one trillion dinars ($760million) initiative, citing complex procedures, lack of cooperation withfinancial institutions, and poor coordination among the Ministry ofElectricity, the CBI, and banks. "The initiative has not achieved itsintended success, with only 250 million dinars disbursed to tenborrowers," committee member Kamel Al-Akili told our agency.

Meanwhile, the Green IraqObservatory held the CBI responsible for undermining the project due to “strict”conditions, calling for revising them to ensure greater success.