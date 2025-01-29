SAMS: improving healthcare in Damascus by provided medical supplies to the leading hospitals

2025-01-29 15:00:03 - From: SANA

Damascus, SANA- The Hospitals of Al-Mouwasat University Hospital, al-Mujtahid and Children hospitals in Damascus received three critical shipments of medical supplies, provided by the Syrian American Medical Society (SAMS), to improve the medical services provided to patients in the hospitals. These shipments included essential items such as antiseptics, gloves, masks, and bandages—ensuring better care for …