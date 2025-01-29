Syrian Administration appoints Ahmad Al-Sharaa as president, dissolves armed factions

2025-01-29 23:55:24 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Syrian armed factions have agreedto appoint Ahmad Al-Sharaa as president of Syria's transitional phase.

During the Syrian Revolution Victory Declaration conference,Al-Sharaa said, “What Syria needs today more than ever is not only thedetermination to liberate it, but the determination to rebuild and develop it.”

He outlined Syria's priorities, including filling the powervacuum, maintaining civil peace, building state institutions, fosteringeconomic development, and restoring Syria's regional and internationalstanding.

Additionally, in a statement titled Declaration of SyrianRevolution Victory, the Spokesperson for The Syrian Military Operations Administration,Hassan Abdel Ghani, congratulated the Syrian people on the victory of therevolution.

He declared the abolition of the 2012 constitution, thesuspension of all exceptional laws, and the dissolution of the People's Assembly(Syria’s parliament) formed under the previous regime, as well as thecommittees arising from it.

He also announced “the dissolution of the former regime'sarmy and security services, including their various branches and units,alongside all militias created by the regime, rebuilding the Syrian army ‘onnational principles’ and establishing a new security institution to safeguardcitizens' security.”

Furthermore, all military factions and political and civilrevolutionary bodies would be dissolved and integrated into state institutions.

In a move to reshape Syria’s political landscape, AbdelGhani announced “the dissolution of the Arab Socialist Ba'ath Party, NationalProgressive Front parties, and their affiliated organizations, institutions,and committees. He also prohibited their reformation under any other name, withall their assets to be transferred to the Syrian state.”

The statement also appointed Ahmad Al-Sharaa as thepresident of the transitional phase, “tasked with assuming the responsibilitiesof the presidency of the Syrian Arab Republic and representing the country ininternational forums.”

The president was also granted the authority to form atemporary legislative council for the transitional phase, which would operateuntil the adoption and implementation of a permanent constitution.

Syrian Foreign Minister, Asaad Al-Shaibani, revealed theidentity, approach, and main objectives of the country's current and upcomingforeign policy on Wednesday, emphasizing a primary focus on reassuring theinternational community.

"In the Arab region, in particular, our area isburdened with a legacy of conflicts. Our foreign policy will aim to reduce thistension and establish peace, with Syria playing an active role in thisendeavor," he said.

“Syria places special importance on its Arab ties, continuesto strengthen relations with neighboring countries, and proceeds withdetermination and resolve, painting a strong image that enhances itseffectiveness in foreign policy through new partnerships,” the FM added.

He concluded, “We have managed to secure exemptions andsuspensions of US and European sanctions,” asserting that the suspension ofsanctions from both the US and Europe will be beneficial and encourage supportfor our country.