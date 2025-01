2025-01-30 02:00:34 - From: France 24

Ahmed al-Sharaa, better known by his nom de guerre Abu Mohammed al-Jolani, was declared Syria's head of state for a transitional phase and empowered to form a new legislative council, state media reported Wednesday. After an Islamist rebel alliance toppled Bashar al-Assad's regime in December, their leader al-Sharaa took over as de facto leader.