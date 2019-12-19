2019/12/19 | 20:20 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Activists condemn Islamic fatwa restricting women’s use of taxis in Iraqi Kurdistan, Erbil, December 19, 2019.Photo: Screengrab/NRT TV

HEWLÊR-Erbil, Iraq’s Kurdistan region,— Activists and women’s rights organizations gathered in Erbil’s Shanadar Park to protest a recently issued fatwa that advises a number of restrictions on how women use taxis in Iraqi Kurdistan Region.

Indirectly citing an increase in sexual assault and rape of female passengers by their drivers, the Kurdistan Region’s High Council of Fatwa issued several decisions on December 4,2019 that include advising women to use taxis only in groups or under the supervision of family members.

To many observers the fatwa smacked of victim blaming, by placing the burden for preventing sexual violence on women, rather than perpetrators.

“The fatwa is offensive to the Kurdistan Region’s laws and women, but offensive for men before women,” head of the Kurdistan Regional Government’s (KRG) High Council of Women Affairs Pakhishan Zangana told NRT TV, adding that she was participating in the protest in a personal capacity.

“Kurdistan does not need a fatwa.



There is law in Kurdistan.



There are some programs for the advancement of women in the Kurdistan Region … the fatwa is against all of these,” she said.

Following a meeting on November 19, the High Council of Fatwa issued the decision, saying it was an attempt to protect social traditions, guide Muslims’ behavior, and enable women to avoid “some irresponsible people” who want to exploit a legitimate job.

The KRG High Council of Women Affairs responded to the fatwa on December 6, saying that it violated the dignity of both women and men.

