2019/12/19 | 21:00 - Source: Baghdad Post

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Lebanon President Michel Aoun has designated Hassan Diab, an academic and former education minister, as the country’s next prime minister on Thursday.

Diab, who has the support of Iran-backed Hezbollah and its allies, was named after formal consultations which require Aoun to designate the candidate with the most support among the country’s 128 MPs.