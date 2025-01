2025-01-30 10:00:04 - From: SANA

Damascus, SANA – Finance Minister, Mohammad Abazid met Wednesday with a delegation from the European Union (EU) mission to Syria, headed by the mission’s chargé d’affaires, Michael Ohnmacht and European diplomat, Hélène Le Gal. Talks during the meeting tackled ways to enhance relations between Syria and the European Union while underlining the necessity of lifting …