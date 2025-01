2025-01-30 10:00:04 - From: SANA

Damascus, SANA- “We have succeeded in shaping a decent identity for Syria that reflects the aspirations of our people and establishes a country based on freedom, justice, and dignity, in which everyone feels the love of the homeland, belonging and sacrifice,” Minister of Foreign Affairs, Asaad al-Shaibani said. Al-Shaibani made these statements in a speech …